Rouille
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 CUP
Tim McKee
December 1999

Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove, smashed
  • Salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads, crumbled
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step

On a work surface, mince the garlic with a pinch of salt. In a mini-processor, combine the garlic with the saffron, lemon juice and cayenne and pulse until blended. Add the mayonnaise and pulse until smooth. With the machine on, add the oil in a thin stream and blend until emulsified. Transfer the rouille to a bowl and season with salt.

Make Ahead

The rouille can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Grouper Chowder.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up