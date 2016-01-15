Rotisserie Chicken Pesto Pasta
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Ramen noodles have a great silky texture and act as a foundation for rotisserie chicken and fresh pesto. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup pine nuts
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups fresh basil
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces ramen noodles
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add the nuts, cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the basil and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, add the oil, blending to combine.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the ramen until tender, about 4 minutes. Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the ramen. Toss the ramen with the pesto and about half the reserved cooking water. Add more water for a looser consistency. Toss in the rotisserie chicken and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve, sprinkled with the fresh basil leaves.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up