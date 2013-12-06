Rösti Potatoes
Rösti potatoes are Swiss-style shredded potatoes shaped into cakes. Francis Mallmann's directions for making them are very precise: Once the cakes touch the hot griddle, cook them very slowly and don't touch—except to flip them over—until they're done. That's the only way to get a sensational crust.    More Delicious Potato Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds baking potatoes, scrubbed
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for frying
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large griddle over moderately low heat or on a preheated grill. On a work surface, using a box grater, coarsely shred the potatoes into 10 fluffy pilesdon't pat the piles down.

Step 2    

Add 1/8 inch of oil to the griddle and heat until shimmering. Carefully transfer the potato piles to the griddle, keeping them fluffy and evenly spaced. Season with salt. Cook over moderately low heat until well-browned and crisp on the bottom, 15 minutes. Turn the piles, adding another 1/8 inch of oil to the griddle. Cook for 15 minutes longer, until the potatoes are browned and crisp; season with salt and serve.

Make Ahead

The rösti potatoes can be fried 2 hours in advance. Reheat before serving.

