Cocktail historian Gary Regan (of Regan’s bitters) rediscovered this drink when a friend asked him about its origin. While researching the recipe, Regan realized that he himself had written it up in his 1991 book, The Bartender’s Bible. Slideshow: Tequila Cocktail Recipes

  • 1 1/2 ounces reposado tequila
  • 1/2 ounce dry vermouth
  • 1/2 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 ounce Campari
  • Dash of Angostura bitters
  • Ice

In a mixing glass, combine the tequila, vermouths, Campari and bitters. Fill two-thirds of the mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled  martini glass.

