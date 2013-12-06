Cocktail historian Gary Regan (of Regan’s bitters) rediscovered this drink when a friend asked him about its origin. While researching the recipe, Regan realized that he himself had written it up in his 1991 book, The Bartender’s Bible. Slideshow: Tequila Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the tequila, vermouths, Campari and bitters. Fill two-thirds of the mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled martini glass.
