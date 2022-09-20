Rosh Hashanah Recipes to Celebrate the New Year

We've collected 16 recipes for you to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, including warming Matzo Ball Soup, delicious Braised Chicken with Apples and Calvados, and a few different honey cakes to bring sweetness to the year to come. Read on for recipes for those and more dishes we'll be enjoying this holiday.

During Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the foods that are eaten help mark reflection on the year that has passed while looking forward to the year to come. This year, Rosh Hashanah starts at sunset on Sunday, September 25, and runs until nightfall on Tuesday, September 27. No matter how long you've been celebrating or if you're a novice to the Jewish holiday, you should always include some simanim, or ingredients like honey and carrots that are meant to improve your circumstances.

01 of 16 Jessamyn's Sephardic Challah © Zubin Schroff Jessamyn Waldman, founder of Hot Bread Kitchen, grew up in Canada eating challah, the Jewish Sabbath bread. Unlike the eggy challahs of the Ashkenazi Jews of Eastern Europe, this version comes from the Sephardic Jews of the Mediterranean, who flavored their challahs with caraway and anise. Many challahs are braided, but this one is twisted into a round, turban-shaped loaf. Go to recipe

02 of 16 Halva-Stuffed Challah © Molly Yeh Blogger Molly Yeh fills this braided bread with a mix of halvah (the confection made with crushed sesame seeds and honey) and tahini. Yeh recommends using an extra-smooth, pourable tahini (Whole Foods' 365 brand is a good bet), but if your tahini is cakey and thick, she advises mixing it with warm water until spreadable. Go to recipe

03 of 16 Matzo Ball Soup © Phoebe Melnick At Abe Fisher in Philadelphia, chef Yehuda Sichel infuses the broth for this Passover staple with fresh turmeric and ground fenugreek for a deep golden color and a slight anise-y flavor. Once your matzo balls are cooked, don't let them sit for too long – you want to eat them while they are still warm and tender. Go to recipe

04 of 16 Chicken Marbella © Abby Hocking Based on the Silver Palate classic, our Chicken Marbella uses bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and a wonderful sweet-briny mix of capers, olives, dried apricots and pitted prunes. Go to recipe

05 of 16 Roast Chicken with Hot Honey John Kernick Pre-seasoning these chicken legs with salt at least an hour before cooking ensures flavorful, juicy meat. Drizzle leftover hot honey on a cheese plate or pizza. Go to recipe

06 of 16 Braised Chicken with Apples and Calvados © Con Poulos Chef Matthew Accarrino uses apples plus cider and the apple brandy Calvados to add layers of flavor to his braised chicken. Go to recipe

07 of 16 Roast Chicken with Port and Figs © Dana Gallagher Dried figs are poached in port to make a luscious Portuguese-inspired sauce to pair with roast chicken for a meal perfect for the first fall nights. Ruby port provides the best color, but tawny will also work well. Go to recipe

08 of 16 Pan-Roasted Chicken with Grapes, Garlic and Rosemary Photo by Greg Dupree / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell Dinner doesn't get simpler or more elegant than this pan-roasted chicken. To make it, a whole chicken is cut into eight pieces, then roasted with grapes, garlic cloves, and sprigs of rosemary to yield crispy-skinned chicken in a schmaltzy pan sauce that begs for a crusty piece of bread. "I'm on record as being a slavering fan of Angie Mar's glam-bomb fare," says Senior Editor Kat Kinsman, who is a super-fan of Mar (a 2017 Food & Wine Best New Chef) and first tried this dish to-go. "But the take-out foil pan filled with roasted grapes, garlic, and rosemary; fatty drippings; and the sloppiest, cook's-treat parts of a chicken (my favorite) may be the best thing she ever served me." Go to recipe

09 of 16 Red Wine Braised Brisket © Simon Watson Both Frank Falcinelli and Frank Castronovo had early experiences with sauerbraten, the German braised brisket. Castronovo sampled it on trips to Germany; Falcinelli had it at the German deli where he worked as a teenager. The terrific recipe they ultimately perfected is both very sweet and very sour, made with raisins, apples, red wine vinegar and red wine. Go to recipe

10 of 16 Brisket with Sweet and Sour Onions David Cicconi This brisket recipe is from Jessamyn Rodriguez, the founder and CEO of Hot Bread Kitchen, the New York–based social enterprise that helps immigrant women and others launch careers and food businesses. She calls the brisket her "crowning glory," and says the secret is cooking it low and slow. Go to recipe

11 of 16 Grandma Selma's Brisket © John Kernick This is Russ Pillar's modern take on his grandmother's recipe. He experimented with a mix of spices and unexpected ingredients (such as Coca-Cola) to re-create her dish and came up with this version. Go to recipe

12 of 16 Syrah-Braised Lamb with Olives, Cherries and Endive © Tina Rupp Rajat Parr braises succulent lamb shoulder in Syrah, then adds kalamata olives and dried sour cherries that he's soaked in red wine. The unusual combination makes the sauce deliciously sweet and savory. Go to recipe

13 of 16 Sweet Noodle Kugel with Dried Cherries © Fredrika Stjärne Noodle kugel is a traditional Jewish recipe served for dessert or as a side dish. Although it's made with cottage cheese, it develops a custardy texture as it bakes slowly in a ceramic dish. Here, Grace Parisi uses cornflakes and pecans to make a crunchy topping.

14 of 16 Gluten-Free Honey Cake Victor Protasio Inspired by German cake recipes from a 13th-century cookbook, chef Alex Hrabovsky and his wife, Reana, developed this gluten-free honey cake using almond and gluten-free flours. The buckwheat honey they call for here is what gives this cake its signature malty, molasses notes and sets it apart. The dollops of mascarpone and drizzles of honey on top turn a simple slice of cake into a holiday dessert. Go to recipe

15 of 16 Honey Chiffon Cake © Christina Holmes This cake is an especially light and moist take on the honey cake that is traditionally eaten for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The tea in the batter and the lemon in the glaze add flavor and cut the sweetness. The cake must be cooled upside down to achieve its distinctively fluffy texture. Go to recipe