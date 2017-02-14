Rosewater-and-Saffron Ice Cream (Bastani Irani) 

This fragrant ice cream is redolent with flavor. It’s traditionally served between two thin wafers to make ice cream sandwiches, but it’s equally delicious on its own. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes
How to Make It
Set a medium bowl in a large bowl of ice water. In another medium bowl, beat the egg yolks until pale, 1 to 2 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, whisk the cream with the milk, sugar, salt and saffron. Bring to a simmer over moderate heat, whisking, until the sugar is completely dissolved. Very gradually whisk half of the hot cream mixture into the beaten egg yolks in a thin stream, then whisk this mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the custard is thick enough to lightly coat the back of the spoon, about 12 minutes; don’t let it boil.
Strain the custard through a fine-mesh sieve into the bowl set in the ice water. Let the custard cool completely, stirring occasionally. Stir in the rosewater and vanilla extract. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly on the custard and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 4 hours.
Pour the custard base into an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer the ice cream to a chilled 9-by-4-inch metal loaf pan, cover and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.
Serve the ice cream in bowls, garnished with dried roses.
Make Ahead
Notes
Using a high-quality, pure rosewater is essential here. Look for Sadaf brand, which is available at kalustyans.com.
Author Name: Ivesmartin
Review Body: I've never seen saffron ice cream! Wonder how it would taste?
Date Published: 2017-06-12
Author Name: Mark33332
Review Body: Do not put 1/4 cup of pure rose water in this ice cream..it will be inedible
Date Published: 2017-08-11
Author Name: Sara0602
Review Body: Do not use 1/4th cup of rose water. It is very bitter and inedible
Date Published: 2018-02-04
