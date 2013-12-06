Rosemary-Roasted Potatoes
© Andrew Purcell
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Eugenia Bone
December 2009

Slideshow: More Delicious Potato Dishes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt
  • 2 rosemary sprigs

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 400°. Arrange the potatoes in a roasting pan and toss with the olive oil. Season with salt and nestle the rosemary sprigs into the potatoes. Roast for 30 minutes, then flip the potatoes; they should be golden brown. If they stick, don't loosen them. After they cook a few minutes more, you'll be able to flip them over. Roast for another 15 minutes and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up