Rosemary-Roasted Chicken Thighs
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
May 2014

These simply-roasted chicken thighs are made with only a few ingredients: salt, pepper, fresh rosemary and good olive oil. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large bone-in chicken thighs with skin (about 2 pounds)
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary leaves
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°.

Step 2    

Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, combine the rosemary and olive oil. Brush the olive oil mixture on the chicken thighs. Roast in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Serve.

Make Ahead

The salt-and-pepper-seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days.

