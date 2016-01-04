Rosemary-Roasted Chicken Thighs

© Scott Hocker
These simply-roasted chicken thighs are made with only a few ingredients: salt, pepper, fresh rosemary and good olive oil. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 450°.
Step 2
Season the chicken thighs liberally on all sides with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, combine the rosemary and olive oil. Brush the olive oil mixture on the chicken thighs. Roast in the oven, skin-side up, until the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Serve.
Make Ahead
The salt-and-pepper-seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days.
