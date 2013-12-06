Rosemary Martini
Jeffrey's Restaurant & Bar • Austin, TX When bar manager Mark Grubb took his position at Jeffrey's, he faced the age-old task of managing the bar's inventory. Part of that inventory included four cases of an obscure and delicious sparkling pear cider that wasn't selling, so he created this drink to move some stock. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces vodka
  • 1 ounce Rosemary Syrup
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce chilled sparkling pear or apple cider
  • 1 lemon wheel

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, Rosemary Syrup and lemon juice. Shake well, stir in the sparkling pear cider and strain into a chilled martini glass. Float the lemon wheel on the surface of the drink.

