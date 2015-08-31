Rosemary Lemon Chicken Casserole

Tangy lemon and earthy rosemary combine with slivered potatoes in a pretty and delicious chicken recipe. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken tenders with 1/8 teaspoon each of the sea salt and the freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken tenders and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.
Use a mandoline to thinly slice the potatoes. In a medium heatproof bowl, cover the sliced potatoes with boiling water and let sit for 5 minutes. Drain, then rinse the potatoes in cold water. Toss the potatoes with the remaining olive oil, and a generous 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, 1/2 cup of water, lemon juice, rosemary and the chile flakes. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add the shredded chicken and toss to coat.
Spread the chicken and sauce evenly in an 8-inch-square baking dish. Arrange the potatoes on top of the chicken so that they are all standing up. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft and the sauce is bubbling. Turn on the broiler, uncover the dish and broil for 5 minutes to brown the potatoes.
