Rosemary Lemon Chicken Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken tenders with 1/8 teaspoon each of the sea salt and the freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken tenders and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2 Use a mandoline to thinly slice the potatoes. In a medium heatproof bowl, cover the sliced potatoes with boiling water and let sit for 5 minutes. Drain, then rinse the potatoes in cold water. Toss the potatoes with the remaining olive oil, and a generous 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, 1/2 cup of water, lemon juice, rosemary and the chile flakes. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add the shredded chicken and toss to coat.

Step 4 Spread the chicken and sauce evenly in an 8-inch-square baking dish. Arrange the potatoes on top of the chicken so that they are all standing up. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.