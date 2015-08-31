Rosemary Lemon Chicken Casserole
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
November 2014

Tangy lemon and earthy rosemary combine with slivered potatoes in a pretty and delicious chicken recipe. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces chicken tenders
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3 medium russet potatoes
  • Boiling water
  • 1/2 cup cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
  • 1/8 teaspoon chile flakes

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken tenders with 1/8 teaspoon each of the sea salt and the freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken tenders and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2    

Use a mandoline to thinly slice the potatoes. In a medium heatproof bowl, cover the sliced potatoes with boiling water and let sit for 5 minutes. Drain, then rinse the potatoes in cold water. Toss the potatoes with the remaining olive oil, and a generous 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, 1/2 cup of water, lemon juice, rosemary and the chile flakes. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add the shredded chicken and toss to coat.

Step 4    

Spread the chicken and sauce evenly in an 8-inch-square baking dish. Arrange the potatoes on top of the chicken so that they are all standing up. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

Step 5    

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft and the sauce is bubbling. Turn on the broiler, uncover the dish and broil for 5 minutes to brown the potatoes.

