Rosemary-Grilled Mackerel with Mustard-Dill Mayonnaise

In late summer, Rachel Allen’s sons, Joshua and Lucca, fish for mackerel, and she has become an expert at preparing it. “It has a strong flavor that is not shy,” she notes, “so it goes well with other strong flavors, like mustard and dill.” Slideshow: Grilled Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolk, mustard, vinegar and sugar. Gradually whisk in the sunflower oil; as the mayonnaise starts to emulsify, add the oil in a thin stream, whisking constantly, until thickened. Stir in the dill and season with salt and pepper.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a bowl, whisk the olive oil with the garlic, rosemary and lemon zest. Brush the mixture over the mackerel fillets; season with salt and pepper.
Grill the fillets skin side down over high heat until the skin is nicely charred, about 2 minutes. Turn the fillets and grill until just cooked through, about 2 minutes longer. Serve the mackerel with the mustard-dill mayonnaise.
Notes
Instead of making the mayonnaise from scratch, you can mix 1/2 cup prepared mayonnaise with the mustard, sugar and dill.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5