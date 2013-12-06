Rosemary-Grilled Mackerel with Mustard-Dill Mayonnaise
© Tara Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Rachel Allen
August 2013

In late summer, Rachel Allen’s sons, Joshua and Lucca, fish for mackerel, and she has become an expert at preparing it. “It has a strong flavor that is not shy,” she notes, “so it goes well with other strong flavors, like mustard and dill.” Slideshow: Grilled Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon superfine sugar
  • 1/2 cup sunflower oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped dill
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 tablespoons minced rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • Four 6- to 7-ounce Boston or Spanish mackerel fillets

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolk, mustard, vinegar and sugar. Gradually whisk in the sunflower oil; as the mayonnaise starts to emulsify, add the oil in a thin stream, whisking constantly, until thickened. Stir in the dill and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a bowl, whisk the olive oil with the garlic, rosemary and lemon zest. Brush the mixture over the mackerel fillets; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Grill the fillets skin side down over high heat until the skin is nicely charred, about 2 minutes. Turn the fillets and grill until just cooked through, about 2 minutes longer. Serve the mackerel with the mustard-dill mayonnaise.

Notes

Instead of making the mayonnaise from scratch, you can mix 1/2 cup prepared mayonnaise with the mustard, sugar and dill.

Suggested Pairing

Minerally, dry Alsatian Riesling.

