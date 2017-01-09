Rosemary-Ginger Syrup 
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/4 cups
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
February 2017

This aromatic, peppery syrup is great in a Moscow Mule or an old-fashioned, or even as a sweetener for lemonade.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 4 ounces fresh ginger, peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick 
  • One 3-inch rosemary sprig 

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and 1 cup of water to  a boil. Add the ginger and rosemary and return to a boil,  stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and let cool completely, about 45 minutes. Strain the syrup through  a fine-mesh sieve set over  a small bowl; discard the solids. Refrigerate until chilled. 

Make Ahead

The syrup can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

