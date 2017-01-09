Rosemary-Ginger Syrup 

This aromatic, peppery syrup is great in a Moscow Mule or an old-fashioned, or even as a sweetener for lemonade.
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and 1 cup of water to a boil. Add the ginger and rosemary and return to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and let cool completely, about 45 minutes. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve set over a small bowl; discard the solids. Refrigerate until chilled.
Make Ahead
The syrup can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5