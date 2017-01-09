Rosemary-Ginger Sparkler 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cocktail
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
February 2017

Bourbon, rosemary and lots of fresh ginger transform a summery Moscow Mule into a perfect winter cocktail. If you prefer vodka, feel free to swap it in for the bourbon. Slideshow: More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces bourbon 
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 ounce Rosemary-Ginger Syrup (see Note)
  • 2 ounces chilled ginger beer 
  • 1 small rosemary sprig, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

Fill a rocks glass with ice. Add the bourbon, lemon juice and rosemary-ginger syrup; stir well. Top with ginger beer  and stir once. Garnish with the rosemary sprig and serve immediately.  

Notes

Rosemary-Ginger Syrup

