Rosemary-Ginger Sparkler 

Bourbon, rosemary and lots of fresh ginger transform a summery Moscow Mule into a perfect winter cocktail. If you prefer vodka, feel free to swap it in for the bourbon. Slideshow: More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Fill a rocks glass with ice. Add the bourbon, lemon juice and rosemary-ginger syrup; stir well. Top with ginger beer and stir once. Garnish with the rosemary sprig and serve immediately.
Notes
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Diana Cole
Review Body: Delicious! Followed recipe as written.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-26
Author Name: janis350
Review Body: Will definitely make one during parties and during girls night.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-29
Author Name: TheJoeC
Review Body: Feeling like a professional bar tender.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-26
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: This is a must do! The rosemary gives an amazing touch!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: This is more of a girly drink, but that does not subtract any taste from it
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-03