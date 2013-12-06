Rosemary Flank Steak with Roasted Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the canola oil in a large nonreactive skillet. Add the sliced onion, garlic and shallots and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the rosemary and cook for 1 minute. Add the red wine vinegar, cumin and cayenne pepper and let cool.

Step 2 Scrape the marinade into a large, sturdy resealable plastic bag. Add the flank steak and spread the marinade over it. Seal the bag and refrigerate for 1 to 4 hours, turning the bag twice.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, gently toss the potatoes, onion wedges, balsamic vinegar and olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Spread the vegetables in a large nonstick roasting pan and roast for about 40 minutes, stirring once, until tender and browned.