Rosemary-Cornmeal Sugar Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, cornmeal, milk powder, baking powder, baking soda, rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.

Step 2 In a food processor, pulse the corn with the lemon zest until very finely chopped.

Step 3 In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with 3/4 cup of the sugar at medium-high speed for 2 minutes, until smooth. Beat in the egg until incorporated. At low speed, beat in the chopped corn mixture, then add the molasses, lemon juice and vanilla. Beat at high speed until pale and fluffy, about 5 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients in 3 additions.