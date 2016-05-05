Rosemary Chicken Breasts with Roasted Preserved Lemon

In a mini food processor, combine the salt with the rosemary, black pepper and garlic powder and pulse until the rosemary is very finely chopped. Brush the chicken all over with olive oil and season with some of the rosemary salt.

Set up a grill for direct and indirect cooking, then light the grill and oil the grate. Set the chicken breasts skin side down and grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over, 10 to 12 minutes. Move the chicken to indirect heat, skin side up. Cover and cook at 425° until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each breast registers 160°, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes before serving with the remaining rosemary salt.