Rosemary Chicken Breasts with Roasted Preserved Lemon
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ben Ford
June 2016

Preserved lemon and garlic tucked under the skin of these chicken breasts from chef Ben Ford give the meat a delicious flavor. Slideshow: More Chicken Breast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 skin-on, bone-in chicken breast halves
  • 1 Roasted Preserved Lemon (see Note), pulp discarded and peel cut into thin strips
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon lightly packed rosemary leaves
  • 1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing

How to Make It

Step 1    

Carefully loosen the skin of the chicken breast halves and stuff the preserved lemon and garlic slices underneath.

Step 2    

In a mini food processor, combine the salt with the rosemary, black pepper and garlic powder and pulse until the rosemary is very finely chopped. Brush the chicken all over with olive oil and season with some of the rosemary salt.

Step 3    

Set up a grill for direct and indirect cooking, then light the grill and oil the grate. Set the chicken breasts skin side down and grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over, 10 to 12 minutes. Move the chicken to indirect heat, skin side up. Cover and cook at 425° until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each breast registers 160°, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes before serving with the remaining rosemary salt.

Notes

Use this recipe for Roasted Preserved Lemons.

Suggested Pairing

Minerally Chardonnay.

