Rosemary Chicken, Bacon and Potato Soup

Potatoes and bacon make this hearty chicken soup extra satisfying. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a stockpot, crisp the bacon over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and rosemary and cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 3 minutes.
Stir in chicken stock, potatoes, Worcestershire sauce and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Amanda81
Review Body: My family loved this soup. I did however modify it to my liking. I omitted the rosemary and Worcestershire, used 4 cups of broth and 1 cup water. I do recommend letting your bacon crisp well before adding the other ingredients.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-27