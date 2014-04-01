Rosemary Chicken, Bacon and Potato Soup
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2013

Potatoes and bacon make this hearty chicken soup extra satisfying. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 1 teaspoon coarsely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 pound red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 cup cooked chicken, cubed or shredded
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stockpot, crisp the bacon over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and rosemary and cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in chicken stock, potatoes, Worcestershire sauce and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot.

