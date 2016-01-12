Rosemary-Buttermilk Crackers with Chanterelle Spread

The key to the flaky, super-crisp texture of these crackers is pastry flour, a low-protein, low-gluten flour.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
In a food processor, pulse the 21⁄2 cups of flour with the sugar, baking powder and kosher salt. Scatter the butter on top and pulse until a coarse meal forms. Transfer to a large bowl and make a well in the center. Pour in the buttermilk and, using your hands, gradually
mix until a soft dough forms. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead gently just until smooth. Divide the dough into 4 pieces and shape into disks; wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.
In a large skillet, melt the butter over moderately low heat. Add the shallots, garlic and rosemary and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the butter is golden, about 5 minutes. Add the chanterelles and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add
the Madeira and stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced by half, about 7 minutes. Discard the rosemary sprig.
Scrape the mushroom mixture into a food processor and let cool slightly. Add the cream cheese and pecorino and puree until smooth. Season with salt, pepper and Tabasco and let cool.
Preheat the oven to 375° and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a floured work surface, dust 1 disk of the cracker dough with flour. Roll out the dough to a 10-inch-long oval a scant 1/8 inch thick and transfer it to a prepared baking sheet. Repeat with 1 more disk of dough. Brush the dough with olive oil and sprinkle with rosemary, coarse sea salt and pepper.
Bake the crackers for about 18 minutes, until crisp; shift the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through. Transfer the crackers to racks to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining 2 disks of dough. Serve the crackers with the chanterelle spread.
