Rosemary-Buttermilk Crackers with Chanterelle Spread

How to Make It

Step 1 make the cracker dough In a food processor, pulse the 21⁄2 cups of flour with the sugar, baking powder and kosher salt. Scatter the butter on top and pulse until a coarse meal forms. Transfer to a large bowl and make a well in the center. Pour in the buttermilk and, using your hands, gradually

mix until a soft dough forms. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead gently just until smooth. Divide the dough into 4 pieces and shape into disks; wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.

Step 2 meanwhile, make the chanterelle spread In a large skillet, melt the butter over moderately low heat. Add the shallots, garlic and rosemary and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the butter is golden, about 5 minutes. Add the chanterelles and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add

the Madeira and stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced by half, about 7 minutes. Discard the rosemary sprig.

Step 3 Scrape the mushroom mixture into a food processor and let cool slightly. Add the cream cheese and pecorino and puree until smooth. Season with salt, pepper and Tabasco and let cool.

Step 4 bake the crackers Preheat the oven to 375° and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a floured work surface, dust 1 disk of the cracker dough with flour. Roll out the dough to a 10-inch-long oval a scant 1/8 inch thick and transfer it to a prepared baking sheet. Repeat with 1 more disk of dough. Brush the dough with olive oil and sprinkle with rosemary, coarse sea salt and pepper.