Rosemary Biscuits with Sausage and Cheese

Step 1

In a food processor, combine the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda and process until blended. Add the cold butter, Cheddar and rosemary and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Gradually pulse in the milk until the dough just comes together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead gently. Shape the dough into a flat disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.