Rosemary Biscuits with Sausage and Cheese
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 8 BISCUITS
John Currence
July 1999

John Currence doesn't only stuff his biscuits with grilled sausage and creamy blue cheese, he also slathers them with mustard. Alternately, the biscuits can be served unstuffed along with the chicken to mop up the barbecue sauce.  Great Comfort Food Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, plus melted butter for brushing
  • 1/2 cup grated extra-sharp Cheddar cheese (about 2 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped rosemary
  • 3/4 cup cold milk
  • 1/3 pound Maytag blue cheese, sliced
  • 1 pound duck or lamb sausage, grilled and sliced 1/2 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda and process until blended. Add the cold butter, Cheddar and rosemary and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Gradually pulse in the milk until the dough just comes together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead gently. Shape the dough into a flat disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough 1/3 inch thick. Using a 3-inch biscuit cutter, cut out 8 biscuits. Transfer the biscuits to a baking sheet, brush with melted butter and bake for about 20 minutes, or until golden. Slice the biscuits in half, fill with the blue cheese and sausage and serve.

