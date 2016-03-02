Rosé Vermouth

Author Name: LagunaDad

Review Body: We just returned from a month in Barcelona and I was eager to try my hand at vermouth. This is a great twist. I used a dry Spanish Grenache Rose and a Spanish brandy I tracked down. The strawberry was pronounced adding a nice summer fruitiness. Unfortunately my sugar took longer to caramelize and I had the aromatics steeping at the same time. This may have produced the overly bitter finish (or maybe I'd cut back on the wormwood). Even with the bitter finish, I found the vermouth almost syrupy sweet. I will definitely try again with a shorter steeping time and reducing the sugar.

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2016-08-31