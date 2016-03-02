Rosé Vermouth

Vermouth is easier to make than one might think: It doesn’t require special equipment or impossible-to-find ingredients (Amazon sells wormwood and gentian). Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
In a glass jar or pitcher, cover the sliced strawberries with the brandy and let macerate for 2 days at room temperature; the strawberries should be completely submerged.
Strain the infused brandy through a cheesecloth-lined sieve; discard the strawberries.
In a large nonreactive saucepan, combine the sugar with 1/4 cup of water and cook over moderately low heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved and a medium-amber caramel forms, about 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and carefully add the strawberry-infused brandy; the caramel will harden. Cook over low heat, stirring, until the caramel is dissolved. Remove from the heat.
In a nonreactive medium saucepan, combine the rosemary, sage, oregano, thyme, bitter orange peel, wormwood, gentian, ginger, vanilla bean and 3 cups of the rosé. Bring to a boil, then remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in the port.
Add the infused port and the remaining 61/2 cups of rosé to the strawberry-brandy caramel syrup. Stir in the orange zest and refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours.
Strain the vermouth through a cheesecloth-lined sieve. Pour into bottles and refrigerate. Serve the vermouth as an aperitif or over ice, or use it in a cocktail.
Author Name: LagunaDad
Review Body: We just returned from a month in Barcelona and I was eager to try my hand at vermouth. This is a great twist. I used a dry Spanish Grenache Rose and a Spanish brandy I tracked down. The strawberry was pronounced adding a nice summer fruitiness. Unfortunately my sugar took longer to caramelize and I had the aromatics steeping at the same time. This may have produced the overly bitter finish (or maybe I'd cut back on the wormwood). Even with the bitter finish, I found the vermouth almost syrupy sweet. I will definitely try again with a shorter steeping time and reducing the sugar.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-08-31
Author Name: Naoko Fujimaki
Review Body: Very successful recipe. I followed pretty much exactly. I didn't use Spanish Rose but it sill came out fantastic. For brandy, I used Pisco.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-31
Author Name: Jetmorrison
Review Body: nice looking drink! perfect ingredients.:)
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-08-29