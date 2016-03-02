Rosé Vermouth
Vermouth is easier to make than one might think: It doesn’t require special equipment or impossible-to-find ingredients (Amazon sells wormwood and gentian). Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 2 1/4 cups unaged (clear) brandy, preferably French
  • 2 3/4 cups sugar
  • 4 small rosemary leaves
  • 7 small sage leaves
  • 2 teaspoons oregano leaves
  • 1 teaspoon thyme leaves
  • 1 tablespoon bitter orange peel
  • 2 teaspoons wormwood root
  • 1/2 teaspoon gentian root
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • One 1 1/2-inch piece of vanilla bean
  • Three 750-ml bottles (9 1/2 cups) rosé, preferably Spanish Garnacha
  • 1 cup ruby port
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a glass jar or pitcher, cover the sliced strawberries with  the brandy and let macerate for 2 days at room temperature; the strawberries should be completely submerged.

Step 2    

Strain the infused brandy through a cheesecloth-lined sieve;  discard the strawberries.

Step 3    

In a large nonreactive saucepan, combine the sugar with 1/4 cup of water and cook over moderately low heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved and a medium-amber caramel forms, about 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the  heat and carefully add the strawberry-infused brandy; the caramel will harden. Cook over low heat, stirring, until the caramel is dissolved. Remove from the heat.

Step 4    

In a nonreactive medium saucepan, combine the rosemary, sage, oregano, thyme, bitter orange peel, wormwood, gentian, ginger, vanilla bean and 3 cups of the rosé. Bring to a boil, then remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in the port.

Step 5    

Add the infused port and the remaining 61/2 cups of rosé to  the strawberry-brandy caramel syrup. Stir in the orange zest and refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours.

Step 6    

Strain the vermouth through a cheesecloth-lined sieve. Pour into bottles and refrigerate. Serve the vermouth as an aperitif or over  ice, or use it in a cocktail.

Make Ahead

The vermouth can be refrigerated for 4 months.

