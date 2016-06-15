Rosé Sangria with Mixed Berry Ice Ring

Justin Chapple, star of F&W's Mad Genius Tips videos, featured this recipe at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Layer the berries in a 10-inch Bundt pan. Gradually add just enough distilled water to cover. Freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight, until solid.
In a large punch bowl, stir the wine with the rum, simple syrup, Campari and lemon juice. Refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes.
Fill a large bowl with very hot water. Dip the bottom of the Bundt pan in the water to loosen the ice ring, and then invert it onto a plate. Add the ice ring to the sangria.
Serve with or without ice.
To make 1 cup of simple syrup, combine 3/4 cup water and 3/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool before using.
