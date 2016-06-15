Rosé Sangria with Mixed Berry Ice Ring

How to Make It

Step 1 Layer the berries in a 10-inch Bundt pan. Gradually add just enough distilled water to cover. Freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight, until solid.

Step 2 In a large punch bowl, stir the wine with the rum, simple syrup, Campari and lemon juice. Refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes.

Step 3 Fill a large bowl with very hot water. Dip the bottom of the Bundt pan in the water to loosen the ice ring, and then invert it onto a plate. Add the ice ring to the sangria.