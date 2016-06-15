Rosé Sangria with Mixed Berry Ice Ring
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Justin Chapple

Justin Chapple, star of F&W's Mad Genius Tips videos, featured this recipe at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 cup sliced strawberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • Distilled water
  • Two (750-ml) bottles rosé
  • 1 cup light rum
  • 1 cup simple syrup (see Note)
  • 1/2 cup Campari
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Layer the berries in a 10-inch Bundt pan. Gradually add just enough distilled water to cover. Freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight, until solid.

Step 2    

In a large punch bowl, stir the wine with the rum, simple syrup, Campari and lemon juice. Refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes.

Step 3    

Fill a large bowl with very hot water. Dip the bottom of the Bundt pan in the water to loosen the ice ring, and then invert it onto a plate. Add the ice ring to the sangria.

Step 4    

Serve with or without ice.

Make Ahead

The ice ring can be frozen for up to 3 days. The sangria can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

To make 1 cup of simple syrup, combine 3/4 cup water and 3/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool before using. 

