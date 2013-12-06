Rose Marie
Drew Brown

Piedmont • Durham, NC When he's not busy curing meats at Piedmont, chef Drew Brown concocts new additions for the restaurant's cocktail list. This rosemary-infused drink is named after Brown's favorite Slim Whitman song.  More Gin Drinks

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces gin
  • 1 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 ounce Rosemary Syrup
  • 1 rosemary sprig

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, grapefruit juice and Rosemary Syrup; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the rosemary sprig.

