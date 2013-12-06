Rose Marie

Piedmont • Durham, NC When he's not busy curing meats at Piedmont, chef Drew Brown concocts new additions for the restaurant's cocktail list. This rosemary-infused drink is named after Brown's favorite Slim Whitman song. More Gin Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, grapefruit juice and Rosemary Syrup; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the rosemary sprig.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5