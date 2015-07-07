Rosa Amargo
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jeremy Oertel

To give mezcal a pleasant bitterness, bartender Jeremy Oertel stirs in grapefruit liqueur. The bracing bitterness of Campari emphasizes the grapefruit flavor. Slideshow: Mezcal Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces mezcal
  • 1/2 ounce Combier Pamplemousse Rose grapefruit liqueur
  • 1/2 ounce French blanc vermouth, preferably Dolin
  • 1/2 ounce Campari
  • Ice
  • 1 grapefruit twist

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the mezcal, grapefruit liqueur, vermouth and Campari. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled martini glass or coupe. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and discard.

