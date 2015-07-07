Rosa Amargo

© Lucas Allen
To give mezcal a pleasant bitterness, bartender Jeremy Oertel stirs in grapefruit liqueur. The bracing bitterness of Campari emphasizes the grapefruit flavor.
Slideshow: Mezcal Cocktail Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the mezcal, grapefruit liqueur, vermouth and Campari. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled martini glass or coupe. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and discard.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5