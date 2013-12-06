Roquefort-Walnut Terrine with Apple Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts on a baking sheet and toast for about 10 minutes, or until lightly browned and fragrant. Let cool.

Step 2 Line a 7-by-5-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap, leaving 3 inches of overhang all around. In a large bowl, break up the Roquefort with a fork until slightly chunky. Add the walnuts and crème fraîche and mix thoroughly. Scrape the mixture into the loaf pan and smooth the top. Cover with the overhanging plastic wrap and refrigerate until very firm, at least 6 hours or overnight.

Step 3 Peel, core and thinly slice the apples. In a medium bowl, toss the apples with 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 2 teaspoons of lemon juice with the olive oil, mustard and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the vinaigrette over the apples and toss well.