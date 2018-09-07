Roots Rémoulade with Smoked Trout 

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together crème fraîche, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and several grinds of pepper in a large bowl. Set aside.

Step 2 Peel root vegetables; cut vegetables into thin strips either by hand using a chef’s knife or in a food processor fitted with the julienne attachment. Toss vegetables in crème fraîche mixture until well coated. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes or up to 1 day.