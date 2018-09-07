Roots Rémoulade with Smoked Trout 
Justin Walker
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Dana Frank and Andrea Slonecker
October 2018

Thinly sliced root vegetables like carrots, kohlrabi, and radishes make this salad bright and crisp. Topped with a luxe crème fraîche dressing and whole-grain mustard, then paired with smoked trout, this salad makes a crunchy and satisfying weeknight meal.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups crème fraîche
  • 3 tablespoons French whole-grain mustard (such as Maille)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 1/2 pounds mixed root vegetables (such as celery root, parsnips, orange and yellow carrots, kohlrabi, golden beets, watermelon radishes, and black radishes)
  • 4 ounces smoked trout
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or 1/2 cup fresh chervil leaves
  • 1 cup nasturtium leaves or watercress leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together crème fraîche, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and several grinds of pepper in a large bowl. Set aside.

Step 2    

Peel root vegetables; cut vegetables into thin strips either by hand using a chef’s knife or in a food processor fitted with the julienne attachment. Toss vegetables in crème fraîche mixture until well coated. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes or up to 1 day.

Step 3    

Flake fish into bite-size chunks; add fish and parsley to vegetable salad, and gently toss. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer salad to a large, shallow serving bowl. Scatter nasturtium over top, and serve.

