Root-Vegetable Hot Dish with Parsnip Puree

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the sorghum Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion begins to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the sorghum and stock and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sorghum is tender and the stock is absorbed, about 1 hour. Season the sorghum with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Meanwhile, cook the root vegetables In a very large bowl, toss all of the vegetables with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Spread the vegetables in an even layer on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Roast until tender and lightly browned, 30 to 35 minutes; stir the vegetables halfway through roasting.

Step 3 Make the parsnip puree In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 5 minutes. Add the parsnips, stock and a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately high heat until the parsnips are tender and the stock is slightly reduced, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly, then transfer the parsnips and their cooking liquid to a food processor and puree until smooth. Season with salt.

Step 4 Fold the cooked sorghum into the parsnip puree and spread evenly in a 9-by-13-inch or 4-quart baking dish that’s at least 2 inches deep. Scatter the roasted vegetables evenly over the puree. Cover with foil and bake for about 25 minutes, until bubbling.