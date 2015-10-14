Rooster Soup Co. Broth

In spring, Philadelphia star chef Michael Solomonov is launching Rooster Soup Co., where he’ll be making this broth with all of the chicken trimmings from his über-successful fried-chicken-and-doughnuts franchise, Federal Donuts. The broth will be the basis for all the soups the luncheonette will serve, and profits will be turned over to a local organization that helps the homeless. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes