Rooster Soup Co. Broth

In spring, Philadelphia star chef Michael Solomonov is launching Rooster Soup Co., where he’ll be making this broth with all of the chicken trimmings from his über-successful fried-chicken-and-doughnuts franchise, Federal Donuts. The broth will be the basis for all the soups the luncheonette will serve, and profits will be turned over to a local organization that helps the homeless. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large stockpot, cover the chicken bones with 6 quarts of water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, skimming as necessary. Add the remaining ingredients and reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the broth is a light golden color and slightly reduced, about 6 hours. Strain the broth and let cool.
Make Ahead
