Rooster Soup Co. Broth
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 5 quarts
Michael Solomonov
November 2015

In spring, Philadelphia star chef Michael Solomonov is launching Rooster Soup Co., where he’ll be making this broth with all of the chicken trimmings from his über-successful fried-chicken-and-doughnuts franchise, Federal Donuts. The broth will be the basis for all the soups the luncheonette will serve, and profits will be turned over to a local organization that helps the homeless. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 pounds chicken carcasses, backs, wings and/or legs 
  • 1 yellow onion, halved
  • 1 carrot, halved
  • 1 celery rib, halved
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a large stockpot, cover the chicken bones with 6 quarts of water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, skimming as necessary. Add the remaining ingredients and reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the broth is a light golden color and slightly reduced, about 6 hours. Strain the broth and let cool.

Make Ahead

The broth can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months.

