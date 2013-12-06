Rooibos Tea Cocktail

P*ong • New York City Mixologist Yvan Lemoine, who worked as a pastry chef for years before he stepped behind the bar, creates inspired cocktails like this one—an earthy-fruity combination of South African rooibos tea, the distilled Japanese spirit shochu and blackberries. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle 5 berries with the shochu, vermouth and tea. Add ice and stir. Pour through a fine strainer into a chilled coupe. Garnish with the remaining berry and the twist.
