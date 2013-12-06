Romesco Sauce

Preheat the broiler and broil the tomato and bell pepper until the skins are charred. Transfer the pepper to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 5 minutes. Peel the vegetables and discard the charred skins, seeds and stem. Coarsely chop the tomato and pepper and add them to a food processor along with any accumulated juices.

Step 2

In a small skillet, heat the oil. Add the almonds and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until slightly golden, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the bread crumbs and remove from the heat. Scrape the mixture into the food processor and puree until smooth. Blend in the vinegar. Scrape the sauce into a bowl and season with salt and pepper.