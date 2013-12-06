Romesco Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 CUP
Tony Najiola
November 1998

 More Terrific Condiments

Ingredients

  • 1 medium tomato, halved crosswise and seeded
  • 1 small red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons sliced almonds
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3 tablespoons coarse dry bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler and broil the tomato and bell pepper until the skins are charred. Transfer the pepper to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 5 minutes. Peel the vegetables and discard the charred skins, seeds and stem. Coarsely chop the tomato and pepper and add them to a food processor along with any accumulated juices.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, heat the oil. Add the almonds and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until slightly golden, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the bread crumbs and remove from the heat. Scrape the mixture into the food processor and puree until smooth. Blend in the vinegar. Scrape the sauce into a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Serve at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up