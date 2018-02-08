Roman-Style Romanesco

Inspired by the leaves around a head of Romanesco, reminiscent of artichokes or cardoons, the heads are roasted whole then showered with lemon-garlic breadcrumbs and Parmesan. Cauliflower and broccoli are great substitutes for Romanesco. Seek out small heads with leaves, if possible. Slideshow: More Vegetable Side Dish Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Place Romanesco on a parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush each head with 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast until outer leaves are crisp and Romanesco is just tender and browned, about 45 minutes.
Toss bread cubes with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, salt, and pepper. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake at 425°F until toasted and dry, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool.
Place toasted bread in a large ziplock plastic bag. Seal bag, and crush with a rolling pin until coarse breadcrumbs form. (Alternatively, you can pulse toasted bread in a food processor.) Place breadcrumbs in a bowl, and add 1/4 cup Parmesan, anchovies, zest, and garlic; stir to combine.
Transfer Romanesco heads to a serving platter, and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with breadcrumb mixture and additional Parmesan. Cut Romanesco into wedges and serve.
Author Name: JoAnn1536
Review Body: Funny, I just had this for the first time a couple of hours ago because it showed up in a seasonal produce box. I did it essentially the same way but for the anchovies. It was delicious!
Date Published: 2018-02-26