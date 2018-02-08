Roman-Style Romanesco
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Hunter Lewis and Eric Wolfinger
March 2018

Inspired by the leaves around a head of Romanesco, reminiscent of artichokes or cardoons, the heads are roasted whole then showered with lemon-garlic breadcrumbs and Parmesan. Cauliflower and broccoli are great substitutes for Romanesco. Seek out small heads with leaves, if possible.  Slideshow: More Vegetable Side Dish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 (1-pound) heads Romanesco with leaves
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups 1/2-inch sourdough bread cubes
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
  • 2 oil-packed anchovy fillets, minced
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoons minced garlic

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place Romanesco on a parchment paper–lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush each head with 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast until outer leaves are crisp and Romanesco is just tender and browned, about 45 minutes.

Step 2    

Toss bread cubes with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, salt, and pepper. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake at 425°F until toasted and dry, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool.

Step 3    

Place toasted bread in a large ziplock plastic bag. Seal bag, and crush with a rolling pin until coarse breadcrumbs form. (Alternatively, you can pulse toasted bread in a food processor.) Place breadcrumbs in a bowl, and add 1/4 cup Parmesan, anchovies, zest, and garlic; stir to combine.

Step 4    

Transfer Romanesco heads to a serving platter, and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with breadcrumb mixture and additional Parmesan. Cut Romanesco into wedges and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up