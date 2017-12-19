Roman Pizza 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, stir together warm water with yeast and sugar and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 Stir 3/4 cup flour and 3 tablespoons olive oil into yeast mixture. Let stand until small bubbles appear, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 Brush a large bowl with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Stir remaining 1 cup and 2 tablespoons flour and 3/4 teaspoon salt into dough. On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough until it comes together in a uniform ball. Transfer to prepared bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let stand until the dough has doubled in size, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until garlic begins to turn light golden, about 30 seconds. Stir in crushed tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper, and let cool.

Step 5 Brush a 13-by-18-inch rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil and press dough into pan. Using fingers, dimple the dough all over and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Let dough rise until puffed, about 30 minutes.