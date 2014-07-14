Romaine and Charred Corn Salad with Avocado Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the broiler. Spread the corn kernels on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil 6 inches from the heat for about 5 minutes, until lightly charred. Let the corn kernels cool completely.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, honey and garlic. Add the avocado and, using a fork, lightly smash it against the side of the bowl and mix it in to form a chunky dressing. Season with salt and pepper.