Romaine and Charred Corn Salad with Avocado Dressing
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Food & Wine
August 2014

Smashing ripe avocado with olive oil, lemon juice, honey and garlic creates a fantastic, creamy dressing for this hearty salad by Molly Chester. Slideshow: Grilled Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (from 3 to 4 large ears)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 Hass avocado, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Three 6- to 8-ounce romaine hearts, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 1/2 cup very thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/2 cup shredded pecorino cheese, plus more for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. Spread the corn kernels on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil 6 inches from the heat for about  5 minutes, until lightly charred. Let the  corn kernels cool completely.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, honey and garlic. Add the avocado and, using a fork, lightly smash it against the side of the bowl and mix it in to form a chunky dressing. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the cooled corn with the romaine pieces, sliced onion and the 1/2 cup of pecorino cheese. Add the dressing, season with salt and pepper and toss well. Garnish the salad with shredded cheese and serve right away.  

