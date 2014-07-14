Romaine and Charred Corn Salad with Avocado Dressing

Smashing ripe avocado with olive oil, lemon juice, honey and garlic creates a fantastic, creamy dressing for this hearty salad by Molly Chester. Slideshow: Grilled Corn Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the broiler. Spread the corn kernels on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil 6 inches from the heat for about 5 minutes, until lightly charred. Let the corn kernels cool completely.
In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, honey and garlic. Add the avocado and, using a fork, lightly smash it against the side of the bowl and mix it in to form a chunky dressing. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the cooled corn with the romaine pieces, sliced onion and the 1/2 cup of pecorino cheese. Add the dressing, season with salt and pepper and toss well. Garnish the salad with shredded cheese and serve right away.
Review Body: less than 5 minutes recipe if you have all ingredients at home.
Date Published: 2017-06-05