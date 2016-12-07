Rolled Japanese Omelet 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kay Chun
January 2017

To make tamagoyaki, thin layers of cooked eggs are rolled together into one delicate omelet. It’s light and a touch sweet, making it perfect for the Japanese breakfast table. Slideshow: More Omelet Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon mirin 
  • 1/2 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • Canola oil, for brushing 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the mirin, soy sauce and salt.  

Step 2    

Brush a 10-inch nonstick skillet with oil. Add one-third  of the eggs and swirl the skillet to evenly coat. Cook over  moderate heat until the egg is almost set, about 1 minute. Using a spatula, roll up the omelet and push it to the side of the skillet. Brush the skillet with more oil, then add another one-third of the eggs, lifting the rolled omelet so the uncooked egg flows underneath it. Cook until the egg is almost set, about 1 minute. Roll up the first omelet in the cooked egg,  forming a second layer; push to  the side of the skillet. Repeat this process one more time with more oil and the remaining eggs. Turn out the omelet onto  a work surface and slice 1 inch thick. Serve warm.

