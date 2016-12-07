Rolled Japanese Omelet 

To make tamagoyaki, thin layers of cooked eggs are rolled together into one delicate omelet. It’s light and a touch sweet, making it perfect for the Japanese breakfast table. Slideshow: More Omelet Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the mirin, soy sauce and salt.
Brush a 10-inch nonstick skillet with oil. Add one-third of the eggs and swirl the skillet to evenly coat. Cook over moderate heat until the egg is almost set, about 1 minute. Using a spatula, roll up the omelet and push it to the side of the skillet. Brush the skillet with more oil, then add another one-third of the eggs, lifting the rolled omelet so the uncooked egg flows underneath it. Cook until the egg is almost set, about 1 minute. Roll up the first omelet in the cooked egg, forming a second layer; push to the side of the skillet. Repeat this process one more time with more oil and the remaining eggs. Turn out the omelet onto a work surface and slice 1 inch thick. Serve warm.
Gibona
Review Body: Amazing! I looked for a video to accompany this recipe and it was easy to make.
5
2017-06-07
ChloeAnderson
Review Body: I have never seen a rolled omelet in my life, this is so interesting!
5
2017-06-16
surreally
Review Body: I made this exactly according to the recipe and it turned out great. It was a little scant for 2 servings so next time I would increase the recipe by a little bit.
5
2017-01-14
JohnStevens1
Review Body: I'm a big fan of omelettes and japanese food. I guess I will be deeply enjoying this recipe as it does have the best of both worlds.
Review Rating:
2017-05-02