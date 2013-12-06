Rolled Flank Steak with Prosciutto and Basil

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a hot fire in a grill or preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine the bread crumbs with the parsley, Fontina, olives, Parmesan, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of thyme.

Step 2 Lay the steak on a work surface with a short edge facing you. Press one hand flat on the meat to steady it. Using a long, sharp knife, make a horizontal cut in a long side of the steak to within 1/2 inch of the opposite edge. Open the flank steak like a book.

Step 3 Cover the cut side of the steak with the prosciutto slices, then top with a layer of basil leaves. Spread the bread crumb mixture on top. Starting with the side facing you, tightly roll up the steak around the filling. Using kitchen string, tie the roll in 4 or 5 places.

Step 4 In a small bowl, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 2 teaspoons of thyme with the salt, garlic and pepper. Rub this mixture all over the rolled steak.