Rocket Soup (Shorbat Jarjir) 

A blend of spinach, cilantro, and arugula anchors this delicate, vegetal soup from Yasmin Khan, author of Zaitoun. Warming spices like nutmeg, allspice, and turmeric amplify the verdant flavors of the greens; a single potato adds light, silky texture; and a drizzle of olive oil and dollop of yogurt enrich the soup without weighing it down. Great soups are all about balance, and this one nails it. Seek out spicier, mature arugula at the store or farm stand, and break out a homemade batch of broth from the freezer (or use your favorite store-bought brand).
How to Make It
Heat light olive oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add onion and garlic, and cook, stirring often, just until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in turmeric, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and allspice; cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Add potato and stock, and bring to a simmer. Cook until potato is tender, about 10 minutes.
Reserve a handful of arugula for garnish. Add spinach, cilantro, and remaining arugula to pan. Bring to a simmer over medium, and cook 10 minutes. Working in batches, transfer soup to a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece of lid to allow steam to escape. Place a clean kitchen towel over opening. Process until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed, and divide among 4 bowls.
Top each serving with a generous spoonful of Greek yogurt, some of the reserved arugula, and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.