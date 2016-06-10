Rock Shrimp Risotto
Brad Kilgore
July 2016

At his Miami restaurant Alter, chef Brad Kilgore serves this rich shrimp risotto at lunch. It's so popular that he can't take it off the menu. Kilgore looks to a beloved supermarket staple, creamy Boursin cheese, to give the risotto its irresistible flavor. He uses tangy Meyer lemon juice and fresh dill to balance the richness. Slideshow: More Risotto Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED SHALLOTS

  • 2 cups thinly sliced shallots (about 8 medium shallots)
  • 3/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup water

RISOTTO

  • 4 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup carnaroli rice
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 5 ounces garlic-and-herb Boursin cheese
  • 4 ounces Grana Padano cheese,  finely grated (1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated Meyer lemon zest plus 1/4 cup fresh Meyer lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons minced dill, plus dill sprigs for garnish
  • 6 ounces rock shrimp

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pickled shallots

Place the shallots in a heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar, salt and water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the brine over the shallots and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    Make the risotto

In a medium saucepan, bring the stock to a simmer and keep warm. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the rice and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the wine and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of the hot stock and cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid is absorbed, about 2 minutes. Continue adding the hot stock, 1/2 cup at a time and stirring until almost absorbed before adding more. The risotto is done when the rice is just al dente and suspended in a creamy sauce, about 18 minutes total. Stir in both cheeses along with the lemon zest, lemon juice and minced dill. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the shrimp. Let stand until the shrimp are just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Spoon the risotto into bowls and serve garnished with dill sprigs and the drained pickled shallots.

Make Ahead

The drained pickled shallots can be refrigerated for 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Minerally Assyrtiko.

