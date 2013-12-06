Rock Shrimp Cakes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, mix the shrimp with the orange zest, lime zest and 1/2 teaspoon of the lemon zest. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Put the flour, eggs and kataifi in separate bowls. Divide the shrimp mixture in half. Using lightly oiled hands, shape each half into twelve 1/3-inch-thick cakes. Dip each shrimp cake in the flour and shake off the excess. Dip the cakes in the egg, then coat with kataifi. Transfer to a plate and refrigerate until ready to fry.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whip the cream until firm. Stir in the lemon juice, chives and the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 300°. In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of vegetable oil until shimmering. Add 6 to 8 shrimp cakes and fry over moderately high heat until browned and crisp, about 2 minutes per side; lower the heat to moderate if the oil gets too hot. Transfer the cakes to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat the process with the remaining shrimp cakes, adding more oil to the skillet as needed.