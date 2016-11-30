Rock 'n' Rolla

"I love this drink because it is immensely accessible and easy to make," says Bay Area bartender Chris Lane. "Really it's just a bourbon sour with a little flourish of spice and apple." Lane's inspiration for the drink: a local biodynamic apple cider. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, apple juice, lemon juice, maple syrup, allspice liqueur and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled double rocks glass over the large cube and garnish with the nutmeg.
Author Name: Budd8025
Review Body: Accessible is exactly rght. The bourbon flavour is easy to enjoy here - even for people who don't really like bourbon.
Date Published: 2016-12-12