Rock 'n' Rolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Chris Lane

"I love this drink because it is immensely accessible and easy to make," says Bay Area bartender Chris Lane. "Really it's just a bourbon sour with a little flourish of spice and apple." Lane's inspiration for the drink: a local biodynamic apple cider. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounce overproof bourbon, such as Booker's
  • 1 ounce apple juice, preferably organic
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 ounce St. Elizabeth allspice liqueur
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, apple juice, lemon juice, maple syrup, allspice liqueur and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled double rocks glass over the large cube and garnish with the nutmeg.

