Rob Rye
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Ron Boyd
November 2018

Across the country, bartenders are adding herbs and citrus to red and white wine, creating bespoke versions of vermouth. At San Francisco’s Linden Room, Ron Boyd created a floral white vermouth featuring chamomile, dried artichokes, and coriander, which he stirs into his twist on the classic Rob Roy cocktail. Carpano Antica Formula, though, makes a great substitute.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) Rittenhouse Rye whiskey or other 100-proof rye whiskey
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons (3/4 ounce) Carpano Antica Formula vermouth
  • 1/2 tablespoon (1/4 ounce) Cointreau
  • 3 dashes Scrappy’s Black Lemon Bitters or orange bitters
  • 1 lemon peel strip
  • 1 Luxardo maraschino cherry

How to Make It

Step

Pour rye, vermouth, Cointreau, and bitters into a mixing glass; fill with ice. Using a bar spoon, stir until outside of glass is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass or cocktail glass. Twist lemon peel strip over cocktail to express lemon oil onto surface. Rub inside lip of glass with lemon twist, and add to cocktail with cherry.

