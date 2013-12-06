Roasted Whole Sea Bass with Bay Leaves

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 500°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, sprinkle 1/2 tablespoon of the salt roughly in the shape of the fish. Scatter half of the butter pieces and 8 of the bay leaves over the salt. Set the fish on the salt and stuff 6 bay leaves into the cavity. Top the fish with the remaining butter, 1/2 tablespoon of salt and 6 bay leaves.