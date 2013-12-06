Roasted Whole Sea Bass with Bay Leaves
© Reed Davis
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Betsy Benardaud
April 1998

Fresh bay leaves lend a sweet fragrance to the mild fish. If fresh ones are unavailable, look for whole imported leaves.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coarse sea salt
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2 -inch pieces
  • 20 bay leaves, preferably fresh
  • One 4 1/2 - to 5-pound sea bass or red snapper, cleaned

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 500°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, sprinkle 1/2 tablespoon of the salt roughly in the shape of the fish. Scatter half of the butter pieces and 8 of the bay leaves over the salt. Set the fish on the salt and stuff 6 bay leaves into the cavity. Top the fish with the remaining butter, 1/2 tablespoon of salt and 6 bay leaves.

Step 2    

Bake the fish in the middle of the oven for about 30 minutes, or until cooked through. Use 2 large spatulas to transfer the fish to a platter. Discard the bay leaves and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up