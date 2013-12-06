Roasted Whole Sea Bass with Bay Leaves

© Reed Davis
Fresh bay leaves lend a sweet fragrance to the mild fish. If fresh ones are unavailable, look for whole imported leaves. Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 500°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, sprinkle 1/2 tablespoon of the salt roughly in the shape of the fish. Scatter half of the butter pieces and 8 of the bay leaves over the salt. Set the fish on the salt and stuff 6 bay leaves into the cavity. Top the fish with the remaining butter, 1/2 tablespoon of salt and 6 bay leaves.
Step 2
Bake the fish in the middle of the oven for about 30 minutes, or until cooked through. Use 2 large spatulas to transfer the fish to a platter. Discard the bay leaves and serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5