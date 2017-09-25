Roasted Vegetables with Smashed-Walnut Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425° with racks positioned in the upper and lower thirds.

Step 2 On 3 separate rimmed baking sheets, place the brussels sprouts, cauliflower and carrots. Toss the vegetables on each baking sheet with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Roast the brussels sprouts until tender, 20 minutes. Tent with foil and keep warm. Roast the cauliflower and carrots until golden and tender, 30 minutes. Let cool slightly, then transfer the vegetables to bowls.