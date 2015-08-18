Roasted Vegetable Burrito
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 burrito 
Kristen Stevens
August 2014

Switch the veggies seasonally to make this burrito a little different throughout the year. Slideshow: More Healthy Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cauliflower florets
  • 1 small onion, quartered
  • 1 red pepper, thickly sliced
  • 1/2 medium zucchini, sliced on the diagonal
  • 2 carrots, sliced on the diagonal
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • One 10-inch flour tortilla
  • 1 tablespoon sour cream 
  • Cilantro, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the cauliflower, onion, red pepper, zucchini and carrots to the baking sheet, drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft and start to brown.

Step 2    

In a medium nonstick frying pan over medium high heat, warm the tortilla for 30 seconds.

Step 3    

Place the roasted veggies in the center of the warm tortilla and top with sour cream and cilantro. Roll into a burrito.

