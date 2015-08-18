Roasted Vegetable Burrito

© Kristen Stevens
Switch the veggies seasonally to make this burrito a little different throughout the year. Slideshow: More Healthy Vegetable Recipes
Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the cauliflower, onion, red pepper, zucchini and carrots to the baking sheet, drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft and start to brown.
In a medium nonstick frying pan over medium high heat, warm the tortilla for 30 seconds.
Place the roasted veggies in the center of the warm tortilla and top with sour cream and cilantro. Roll into a burrito.
