Roasted Vegetable Bruschetta

You won't be able to eat all the vegetables piled on the toasts in one bite. Some of them, such as the pieces of corn on the cob, will need to be removed from the bruschetta and eaten on their own. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • Eight large slices peasant bread, cut 1/2 inch thick from a round loaf
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 garlic cloves—1 whole and 1 minced
  • 2 teaspoons chopped rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 large corn ears, each cut crosswise into eight 1-inch rounds
  • 1 large russet potato (3/4 pound), peeled and cut crosswise into sixteen 1/4-inch rounds
  • 1 sweet potato (3/4 pound), peeled and cut crosswise into sixteen 1/4-inch rounds
  • 1 yellow squash (1/2 pound), cut crosswise into sixteen 1/4-inch rounds
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 16 strips
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 16 strips
  • 4 large scallions, halved lengthwise and crosswise
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 ounce thinly shaved Parmesan cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Brush the bread on both sides with olive oil. Arrange the slices on a large baking sheet and toast in the oven until golden brown. Rub the toasts with the whole garlic clove.

Step 2    

In a very large bowl, combine the remaining 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil with the rosemary, minced garlic and sugar. Add the corn, potatoes, squash, bell peppers and scallions to the bowl and toss well to coat. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Spread the corn and potatoes on 1 large baking sheet and the squash, bell peppers and scallions on another. Bake the squash, peppers and scallions for about 20 minutes and the corn and potatoes for about 30 minutes. The vegetables are done when they are tender and lightly browned.

Step 4    

Arrange 2 piles of vegetables on each toast. Top with Parmesan shavings and serve hot or at room temperature.

Suggested Pairing

The black fruit aromas and tannins of a Malbec will marry beautifully with the sweet roasted potatoes and bell peppers.

