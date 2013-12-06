Roasted Veal Studded with Pancetta and Cornichons
Marcella Hazan
March 1999

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces pancetta, sliced 1/4 inch thick and cut into 3-inch strips
  • 2 1/2-pound veal roast, such as shoulder, top round, rump or sirloin
  • 8 cornichons, halved lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place a strip of pancetta in a larding needle and insert it deep into the veal roast, following the grain of the meat. Repeat with the remaining pancetta strips, followed by the cornichons; space them evenly. Set the veal on a platter and rub with the lemon juice. Let marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes, basting the roast a few times.

Step 2    

In a heavy saucepan or casserole just large enough to hold the veal snugly, melt the butter in the oil over high heat. When the foam subsides, add the veal and brown it well on all sides. Season the veal all over with salt and pepper, add the cream and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently for about 1 1/2 hours, or until very tender. Turn the veal a few times as it cooks and add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water to the pan if the cooking juices evaporate.

Step 3    

Let the veal rest for 5 minutes, then carve the roast and arrange on a platter. Boil the pan juices if necessary to concentrate the flavor. Serve with the veal.

