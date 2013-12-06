Roasted Veal Shoulder Stuffed with Lemon, Capers and Parsley

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring often, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Step 3

Lay the veal flat, boned side up, on a large work surface and season generously with salt and pepper. Spread the filling over the top of the veal, leaving a 1-inch border on all sides. Roll up the meat and tie with butcher's twine; season with salt and pepper. set the meat on a rack in a roasting pan and drizzle the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the top. Roast for about 1 hour, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 140° for slightly pink meat. Transfer the veal to a carving board, cover it loosely with foil and let stand for 10 to 15 minutes, then slice and serve at once.