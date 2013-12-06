Roasted Veal Shoulder Stuffed with Lemon, Capers and Parsley
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Stegner
December 1997

Instead of starting at a higher temperature, Sarah Stegner roasts this veal at a steady 375° because the piquant stuffing adds so much interest to the roast that it doesn't need a deep golden crust.  More Veal Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup dried bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • One 2 1/2-pound veal shoulder, boned and trimmed

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring often, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine the onion mixture with the bread crumbs, parsley, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season with salt and pepper and stir to blend.

Step 3    

Lay the veal flat, boned side up, on a large work surface and season generously with salt and pepper. Spread the filling over the top of the veal, leaving a 1-inch border on all sides. Roll up the meat and tie with butcher's twine; season with salt and pepper. set the meat on a rack in a roasting pan and drizzle the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the top. Roast for about 1 hour, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 140° for slightly pink meat. Transfer the veal to a carving board, cover it loosely with foil and let stand for 10 to 15 minutes, then slice and serve at once.

Serve With

Roasted or sautéed zucchini or steamed broccoli.

Suggested Pairing

A nicely balanced California Pinot Noir has plenty of heft and fruit to stand up to the solidity of the roast and the acidity of the lemon and capers.

