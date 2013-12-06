Roasted Veal Shoulder Stuffed with Lemon, Capers and Parsley

Instead of starting at a higher temperature, Sarah Stegner roasts this veal at a steady 375° because the piquant stuffing adds so much interest to the roast that it doesn't need a deep golden crust. More Veal Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring often, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and let cool.
In a large bowl, combine the onion mixture with the bread crumbs, parsley, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season with salt and pepper and stir to blend.
Lay the veal flat, boned side up, on a large work surface and season generously with salt and pepper. Spread the filling over the top of the veal, leaving a 1-inch border on all sides. Roll up the meat and tie with butcher's twine; season with salt and pepper. set the meat on a rack in a roasting pan and drizzle the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the top. Roast for about 1 hour, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 140° for slightly pink meat. Transfer the veal to a carving board, cover it loosely with foil and let stand for 10 to 15 minutes, then slice and serve at once.
