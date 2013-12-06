Roasted Veal Loin with Rosé Pan Sauce

This makes more than Jan Newberry and her husband can eat, so they use the leftovers in sandwiches; it's a nice way to remember the meal. More Veal Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet. Season the veal with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, about 7 minutes. Put the skillet in the oven and roast the veal for about 45 minutes, or until the meat is just slightly pink in the center and reaches 130° on an instant-read thermometer. Transfer the veal to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
Set the skillet over high heat and pour in the rosé. Cook, scraping up any browned bits from the pan, until the sauce is reduced to 1/3 cup, about 6 minutes. Whisk in the tarragon and butter. Transfer the sauce to a small bowl and serve with the veal.
Serve With
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5