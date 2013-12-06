Roasted Veal Loin with Rosé Pan Sauce

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet. Season the veal with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, about 7 minutes. Put the skillet in the oven and roast the veal for about 45 minutes, or until the meat is just slightly pink in the center and reaches 130° on an instant-read thermometer. Transfer the veal to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.