Roasted Veal Loin with Rosé Pan Sauce
© Daniel Proctor
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Jan Newberry
February 1998

This makes more than Jan Newberry and her husband can eat, so they use the leftovers in sandwiches; it's a nice way to remember the meal.  More Veal Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • One 2-pound boneless veal loin, trimmed and tied
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 cup rosé wine
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet. Season the veal with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, about 7 minutes. Put the skillet in the oven and roast the veal for about 45 minutes, or until the meat is just slightly pink in the center and reaches 130° on an instant-read thermometer. Transfer the veal to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 2    

Set the skillet over high heat and pour in the rosé. Cook, scraping up any browned bits from the pan, until the sauce is reduced to 1/3 cup, about 6 minutes. Whisk in the tarragon and butter. Transfer the sauce to a small bowl and serve with the veal.

Serve With

Orzo with parsley.

Suggested Pairing

A rich Chardonnay suits the sweet, tender meatiness of the veal, but a Pinot Noir or red Burgundy adds more complexity and underscores the fruitiness of the rosé sauce. A Pinot Noir-based red will also tolerate the salad reasonably well, although no wine is flattered by a vinaigrette dressing.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up