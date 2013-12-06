Roasted Turkey with Lemon-Garlic Gravy

"To make my turkey with lemon-garlic gravy, I start with the Classic Roasted Turkey recipe, then I scatter lemon wedges and heads of garlic around the turkey in the pan," says Grace Parisi. "Once the turkey is done, I puree some of the roasted garlic into the gravy. Serving the remaining roasted cloves on the side is always a big hit with guests." More Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes
How to Make It
Follow the Classic Roasted Turkey recipe: In Step 1, combine the minced garlic with the lemon zest, thyme, rosemary, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Loosen the skin over the turkey breast and legs; rub the mixture evenly under the skin. Add the halved garlic heads and quartered lemons to the roasting pan. In Step 2, remove the heads of garlic before straining the pan juices. Mash the roasted garlic cloves from 3 of the halves to a puree and stir into the gravy. Serve the remaining roasted garlic cloves on the side.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5