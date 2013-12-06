Roasted Turkey with Lemon-Garlic Gravy
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12 plus leftovers
Grace Parisi
November 2006

"To make my turkey with lemon-garlic gravy, I start with the Classic Roasted Turkey recipe, then I scatter lemon wedges and heads of garlic around the turkey in the pan," says Grace Parisi. "Once the turkey is done, I puree some of the roasted garlic into the gravy. Serving the remaining roasted cloves on the side is always a big hit with guests."    More Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced, plus 2 heads of garlic, halved crosswise
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus 2 lemons, quartered
  • 1 teaspoon minced thyme
  • 1 teaspoon minced rosemary
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Follow the Classic Roasted Turkey recipe: In Step 1, combine the minced garlic with the lemon zest, thyme, rosemary, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Loosen the skin over the turkey breast and legs; rub the mixture evenly under the skin. Add the halved garlic heads and quartered lemons to the roasting pan. In Step 2, remove the heads of garlic before straining the pan juices. Mash the roasted garlic cloves from 3 of the halves to a puree and stir into the gravy. Serve the remaining roasted garlic cloves on the side.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up