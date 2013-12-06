Roasted Turkey with Lemon-Garlic Gravy

Step

Follow the Classic Roasted Turkey recipe: In Step 1, combine the minced garlic with the lemon zest, thyme, rosemary, 1 tablespoon of kosher salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Loosen the skin over the turkey breast and legs; rub the mixture evenly under the skin. Add the halved garlic heads and quartered lemons to the roasting pan. In Step 2, remove the heads of garlic before straining the pan juices. Mash the roasted garlic cloves from 3 of the halves to a puree and stir into the gravy. Serve the remaining roasted garlic cloves on the side.