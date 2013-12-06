Roasted Turkey with Foie Gras and Prune Gravy

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, blend 1 1/2 sticks of the butter with the mushroom powder, shallot, parsley and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°. Carefully loosen the skin from the turkey breast, legs and thighs. Season the turkey inside and out with salt and pepper. Spread a thick layer of the mushroom butter under the skin; press the skin to distribute the butter evenly. Put the prunes and thyme sprigs in the cavity and tie the legs together with kitchen string.

Step 3 Set the turkey in a large roasting pan. Pour 1 cup of the wine, the water and the Cognac into the pan and roast the turkey for 20 minutes. Turn the oven down to 325°, cover the turkey loosely with foil and roast for 2 hours. Remove the foil and continue to roast for about 1 hour and 15 minutes longer, turning the pan halfway through. The turkey is done when it is nicely browned all over and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 160°.

Step 4 While the turkey roasts, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in a medium saucepan. Add the wing tips and neck pieces, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat until browned, about 10 minutes. Add the onion and celery and cook until lightly browned. Sprinkle in 2 tablespoons of the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Slowly pour in the remaining 1/2 cup of wine and stir until smooth. Gradually stir in the turkey stock and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until reduced to 3 1/2 cups, about 2 hours. Strain and set aside.

Step 5 When the turkey is done, transfer it to a carving board and let rest for at least 30 minutes. Discard the string. Remove the prunes from the cavity; coarsely chop them. Pour the pan drippings through a coarse strainer set over a bowl. Use a ladle to skim off the fat, reserving 2 tablespoons.