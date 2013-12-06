Roasted Turkey with Figs and Muscat Gravy

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, simmer the Muscat with the sage leaves, chile, and a large pinch of salt until reduced to 1/3 cup, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and strain into a heatproof bowl. Let cool slightly, then whisk in the butter. Fill an injector with the Muscat butter.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 325°. Wipe the turkey completely dry and season it well inside and out with salt and pepper. Fill the central cavity with about 6 cups of the stuffing; seal the cavity with bamboo skewers. Fill the neck cavity with about 3 cups of the stuffing, cover with the skin and skewer shut. Put the remaining stuffing in a large baking dish and set aside.

Step 3 Inject the Muscat butter deep into the thighs and breast of the turkey. Put the bird in a large roasting bag and set it in a large roasting pan. Scatter the onions around the turkey in the bag and add the steeped figs and their liquid, the thyme, and the sage. Pour 6 tablespoons of the melted butter over the turkey breast. Dip the fig leaves in the remaining 2 tablespoons of melted butter and press them onto the bird. Seal the bag.

Step 4 Roast the turkey for about 3 hours, or until it is just cooked through. About 25 minutes before the turkey is done, bake the dish of stuffing until heated through.

Step 5 Remove the turkey from the oven and open the bag carefully; there will be a lot of accumulated juices in it. Transfer the turkey, onions, and figs to a platter; cover loosely with foil and keep warm.