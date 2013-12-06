Roasted Turkey Breast with Spiced Cranberry Glaze

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, heat the maple syrup. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat for 3 minutes. Add the cinnamon and cayenne and cook for 1 minute. Add the cranberries and simmer for 5 minutes, then add the orange juice and simmer for 5 minutes longer. Transfer the hot mixture to a blender and puree. Pass the puree through a coarse strainer into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Let the puree cool completely.

Step 2 Loosen the turkey breast skin. Fold the wing tips under the breast to stabilize it. Put half of the spiced cranberry puree in a large resealable plastic bag and close. Cut off a corner of the bag and pipe the cranberry puree under the turkey breast skin; press the skin all over to evenly distribute the puree. Put the turkey breast on a plate, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature before roasting.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 400°. Rub vegetable oil over the breast and season with salt and pepper. Stand the breast in a large roasting pan. Scatter the onion slices in the pan, pour in 2 cups of the turkey stock and roast for 30 minutes. Turn the oven down to 325° and add the remaining 4 cups of stock to the pan. Cover the breast with foil and roast for 1 1/2 hours longer.

Step 4 Remove the turkey from the oven and discard the foil. Increase the oven temperature to 350°. Brush the breast with 1/4 cup of the remaining cranberry puree and roast for 20 minutes, or until glazed. Brush another 1/4 cup of the cranberry puree over the breast and roast for 15 minutes longer, or until the turkey is a deeply glazed crimson-brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 145°. Transfer the turkey breast to a carving board and let rest for at least 15 minutes.

Step 5 Strain the juices from the roasting pan through a coarse strainer set over a bowl; press on the onion to extract as much liquid as possible. Set a fine strainer over a medium saucepan and pour in the panjuices. Skim off the fat. Boil the juices until reduced to 3 1/2 cups, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/2 cup of cranberry puree and season with salt and pepper. Pour this cranberry jus into a warmed gravy boat.